Coronavirus-Infected Techie Travelled From Bengaluru To Hyderabad: 10 Points

The first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Telangana was reported from Hyderabad on Monday in a 24-year-old software engineer. The man, who works in Bengaluru, had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month where he is suspected to have contracted the virus, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said.

The man reached Bengaluru on February 19 or 20 and later went to Hyderabad by bus. He was being treated for fever in Hyderabad and was admitted to a private super speciality hospital in the city. As it did not subside, he came to the state-run Gandhi hospital on Sunday evening where he was diagnosed with coronavirus, Mr Rajender said.

Because he was in Bengaluru, most of his close aides and neighbours are being monitored for their health condition to know their health status. "All the members in the house where he (the software engineer) had stayed here have been identified and are under watch," Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tweeted late Monday night.

The person from Delhi has a travel history from Italy, the centre said on Monday. Italy is among the countries that have emerged as a major spawning ground for the novel coronavirus. According to sources, the infected passenger was not screened at the Delhi airport because he flew in from Austria's Vienna where the outbreak has not been declared serious.

The crew of an Air India February 25 Vienna-Delhi in which the person from Delhi flew have been asked to stay in isolation at their homes for 14 days. It's not yet clear if a similar advisory has been issued to the passengers.

The Rajasthan Health Minister said an Italian tourist has also tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur. His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for a final confirmation due to variations in two of his test results.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who held a high-level meeting on Monday, advised people to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, South Korea and Singapore and said India was in discussions with authorities in Iran and Italy, two countries badly affected by the infection, to evacuate Indians there.

Authorities are screening travellers arriving from Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, and Japan at 21 designated airports in the country for a possible exposure to the virus, Mr Harsh Vardhan said, adding a total of 5,57,431 passengers have been screened at airports and 12,431 at major and minor seaports so far.

The global death count from the outbreak has crossed 3,000 and cases soared around the world with six deaths in the United States. The deadly virus, first detected in China in December last year, has spread to more than 60 countries and infected more than 88,000 people.