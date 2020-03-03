Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Karnataka, Telangana On Alert After Techie Tests Positive For Virus

The coronavirus originated from China and has spread to over 60 countries so far (File)

The deadly coronavirus has claimed six lives in the US. The outbreak of Covid-19, which began in China, continues to spread to new countries around the world. The World Health Organization urges countries to gear up containment measures for controlling the spreading of infection. Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in India, one in New Delhi and another in Telangana. The Health Ministry shared the details of it through a tweet. The patient in Delhi has travel history from Italy. The other case from Telangana has traveled in Dubai in the past. Both the patients are under close observation, the health ministry said. Coronavirus cases are increasing throughout the world, so far more than 88,000 people across the globe have been infected by the virus and more killed over 3,000 have lost their lives.

Here are the updates on coronavirus cases across the globe

Mar 03, 2020 13:37 (IST) Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, an official said today. (PTI)

Mar 03, 2020 13:31 (IST) "There Is No Need To Panic": Karnataka Health Minister Assures People

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu today said that all precautionary measures are being taken and tests are also being conducted at airports for people who are coming from other countries. There is no need to panic. (ANI)

Mar 03, 2020 13:28 (IST) In Delhi, a 45-year-old is the first to be detected with novel coronavirus. His child studies at a Noida school which has cancelled internal exams for high school students as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of virus. The school premises are being sanitised by the local health authorities after there was a sense of panic because the man's two children had come in contact with five people at a birthday party in Noida over the weekend.