Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Italian Man Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Jaipur, Says Health Ministry

Coronavirus cases are increasing throughout the world with more than 88,000 people affected so far (File)

The health Ministry has confirmed that the tourist who flew in from Italy has tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur taking the toll to three. The deadly coronavirus has claimed six lives in the US. The outbreak of COVID-19, with its epicentre in China's Wuhan, continues to spread to across countries around the world. The World Health Organization has urged countries to gear up containment measures to control the spread of infection. Two fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected in India: one in New Delhi and the other in Telangana.

The Health Ministry shared the details of it through a tweet. The patient in Delhi had travelled from Italy. The other person who tested positive in Telangana had travelled from Dubai. Both the patients are under close observation, the health ministry said.

Coronavirus cases are increasing throughout the world with more than 88,000 people across the globe infected with the virus so far. Over 3,000 people have been killed by the virus.

Here are the LIVE updates on the spread of Coronavirus in India:

Mar 03, 2020 18:37 (IST) Coronavirus: Italian In Jaipur Tests Positive For Coronavirus, 3rd New Case: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said there is "no need to panic" as a renewed coronavirus scare gripped the country today after two new cases were confirmed over the last 48 hours. One case was reported from Noida near Delhi and the other is that of a Bengaluru-based techie who had travelled to Hyderabad. Worldwide the coronavirus outbreak has killed over 3,000 people and infected nearly 90,000 others since it began in China's Wuhan district in December last year. The government has suspended all regular visas granted to nationals of four nations including South Korea, which has recorded the highest number of fatalities outside of mainland China. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has held an emergency meet with Health Minister Satyender Jain to take stock of the situation in the national capital, where six more people are under observation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said there is "no need to panic" as a renewed coronavirus scare gripped the country today after two new cases were confirmed over the last 48 hours. One case was reported from Noida near Delhi and the other is that of a Bengaluru-based techie who had travelled to Hyderabad. Worldwide the coronavirus outbreak has killed over 3,000 people and infected nearly 90,000 others since it began in China's Wuhan district in December last year. The government has suspended all regular visas granted to nationals of four nations including South Korea, which has recorded the highest number of fatalities outside of mainland China. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has held an emergency meet with Health Minister Satyender Jain to take stock of the situation in the national capital, where six more people are under observation.

Mar 03, 2020 18:03 (IST) Coronavirus in India: CISF provides sanitisers, gloves, masks to troops deployed at airports

The CISF has provided medical kits containing hand sanitisers, gloves and masks to all its personnel deployed to guard 62 civil airports in the country in view of the coronavirus scare, officials said on Tuesday. Since the CRPF have close physical interaction with the outgoing and incoming passengers by way of frisking and talking to them, it has been ordered that the medical kit be stocked and used at all international and domestic airports under the force's security cover. All the airports have been provided alcohol-based sanitiser bottles, hand gloves and face masks of the normal and N95 variety for use by our personnel, a senior CISF official said, reported PTI.



Mar 03, 2020 17:01 (IST) Coronavirus in India: Indian Railways sets up ward for suspected cases

Amid the growing coronavirus scare, Indian Railways has geared up to tackle the situation as it has dedicated a ward specially for clinically suspected cases at the Northern Railway Central Hospital in the national capital. Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said that to counter the emerging threat of coronavirus, Northern Railway Central Hospital has geared up to tackle the situation. "One dedicated ward for clinically suspected cases has been established at Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi with personnel protective disposable dress for both paramedics and patients," he said. He also said that people will be educated about the symptoms of coronavirus and if anyone displays the symptoms, he or she may immediately contact the nearest health unit or hospital, reported IANS.



Mar 03, 2020 16:55 (IST) Coronavirus in India: Civil Aviation Ministry asks airport officials to review coronavirus situation

A day after two fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in India, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday conducted a meeting with all airport officials to review and guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country, reported PTI.



"Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, MoCA & Shri Arvind Singh, Chairman, AAI conducted a video conference with all the airports to review & guide the preparations to take effective steps for preventing the spread of COVID-19," the ministry stated in its tweet.

Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, MoCA & Shri Arvind Singh, Chairman, @AAI_Official conducted a video conference with all the airports to review & guide the preparations to take effective steps for preventing the spread of COVID-19. - Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) March 3, 2020 Airports and airlines have been advised to comply with the travel advisory issued for passengers by the Bureau of Immigration, it added.

A day after two fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in India, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday conducted a meeting with all airport officials to review and guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country, reported PTI."Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, MoCA & Shri Arvind Singh, Chairman, AAI conducted a video conference with all the airports to review & guide the preparations to take effective steps for preventing the spread of COVID-19," the ministry stated in its tweet.Airports and airlines have been advised to comply with the travel advisory issued for passengers by the Bureau of Immigration, it added.

Mar 03, 2020 16:50 (IST) Coronavirus in India: Agra hotels told to report arrival of tourists from Italy, Iran, China

Hotels and the authorities at tourist sites in Agra have been told to inform the office of the chief medical officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday.



Meanwhile in Lucknow, samples of an Uttar Pradesh residents who had returned from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning have been sent for testing. He will be quarantined for 14 days in the hospital.



As soon as any information is received, a team of doctors will be dispatched to examine the visitors for symptoms of COVID-19, Agra Chief Medical Officer Dr Mukesh Vats told PTI.



"We have issued instructions to all hotels in the city that if any person is coming from Italy, Iran or China, they should inform us," he said.



Authorities at all tourist sites in Agra have been told to "inform the 24-hour control room about visitors from the countries where the coronavirus outbreak has been reported," Dr Vats said.



Mar 03, 2020 16:02 (IST) Coronavirus in India: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi as India reports fresh Coronavirus cases

Raising concerns over the detection of fresh coronavirus cases in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said a "true leader" would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on the country and its economy.



Mr Gandhi's remarks come after India reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including one from the national capital, on Monday.





There are moments in the life of every nation when its leaders are tested. A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy. #coronavirusindiahttps://t.co/SuEvqMFbQd - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 3, 2020 "There are moments in the life of every nation when its leaders are tested. A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Raising concerns over the detection of fresh coronavirus cases in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said a "true leader" would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on the country and its economy.Mr Gandhi's remarks come after India reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including one from the national capital, on Monday.He also tagged his February 12 tweet in which he had said the coronavirus is an extremely serious threat to "our people and our economy", reported PTI.

Mar 03, 2020 15:20 (IST) Amid rising cases of coronavirus the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued a travel advisory suspending all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan who have not yet entered India. The advisory also suspends visa on arrival (VoA) issued by March 3 to Japan and South Korea nationals who have not yet entered India. (PTI)



Mar 03, 2020 14:35 (IST) "We Need To Work Together, " PM Modi Amid Coronavirus Panic

As the coronavirus cases increase Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted saying that there is no need to panic. He also emphasized on self-protection.







There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. pic.twitter.com/sRRPQlMdtr - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Mar 03, 2020 14:20 (IST) Amid increasing coronavirus cases in India Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that "true leader" will be focusing on of the massive crisis that that gripped the country entirely which is surely going to affect the economy. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "There are moments in the life of every nation when its leaders are tested. A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy." There are moments in the life of every nation when its leaders are tested. A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy. #coronavirusindiahttps://t.co/SuEvqMFbQd - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 3, 2020

Mar 03, 2020 14:17 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Calls Urgent Meeting With Health Minister Over Virus Fear

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials to take stock of the government's preparedness to deal with coronavirus. (PTI)

Mar 03, 2020 14:12 (IST) Coronavirus in India: Two Noida schools shut after coronavirus scare

Two private schools in Noida cancelled classes on Tuesday for the next few days as a precautionary measure after the father of a student tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. The two schools announced their closure in messages sent to the parents, a day after the Union Health Ministry reported two fresh cases of coronavirus - one of them in Delhi. One of the schools, where the Delhi man's son is a primary class student, said it will remain shut from March 4 to March 6. The second school said it is suspending classes from now to March 9 and sanitising its campus. Fumigation was underway at both schools, reported PTI.





Mar 03, 2020 13:56 (IST) Union Health Ministry held a meeting with Rajasthan's health department officials over coronavirus fears. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". (ANI)



Mar 03, 2020 13:51 (IST) Nearly 40 students of Noida school are tested for coronavirus and they will undergo a 28-day isolation, the Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said. The school has been shut down over coronavirus fears. The officer also said that the school will be sanitised for two days.

Mar 03, 2020 13:44 (IST) Six people who came in contact with Delhi's coronavirus patient are being kept in isolation. Indian government has said that their samples are being sent to National Institute of Virology for confirmation.



Mar 03, 2020 13:37 (IST) Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, an official said today. (PTI)

Mar 03, 2020 13:31 (IST) "There Is No Need To Panic": Karnataka Health Minister Assures People

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu today said that all precautionary measures are being taken and tests are also being conducted at airports for people who are coming from other countries. There is no need to panic. (ANI)

Mar 03, 2020 13:28 (IST) In Delhi, a 45-year-old is the first to be detected with novel coronavirus. His child studies at a Noida school which has cancelled internal exams for high school students as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of virus. The school premises are being sanitised by the local health authorities after there was a sense of panic because the man's two children had come in contact with five people at a birthday party in Noida over the weekend.