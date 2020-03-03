IndiGo Crew On Flight With Coronavirus Infected Hyderabad Man Quarantined At Home

The infected man had travelled to Bengaluru on an IndiGo flight on February 20 (Representational)

Four IndiGo crew members, who flew on the Dubai-Bengaluru flight on February 20 along with a coronavirus-infected Hyderabad techie, have been put under observation at home since March 2, the airline said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a 24-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad, who works in Bengaluru, was found to be the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus from Telangana.

The techie worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month and is suspected to have contracted the disease from there.

He had travelled to Bengaluru on the IndiGo flight on February 20, before travelling to Hyderabad by bus.

"The affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on February 20, 2020. Under the guidance of APHO Bangalore all 4 cabin crew, who operated this flight, have been placed on home observation immediately, w.e.f. Mar 02, 2020," the airline said in a statement.

"We are following all the prescribed Airport Health Organization (APHO) guidelines and are taking preventive measures for our crew operating flights to regions affected by coronavirus," the low-cost carrier added.

The Union health minister had on Monday announced that a Delhi resident, who recently travelled to Italy and returned on February 25 by Air India's Vienna-Delhi flight, has tested positive for the virus.

Air India's crew members, who were on this flight, have been placed under isolation in their respective homes.

The national carrier has also asked the passengers who travelled on February 25 with the Delhi resident to follow the health ministry's protocol regarding the virus.