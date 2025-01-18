Delhi Entrepreneur Praises IndiGo "Superwoman" Who Assisted Unconscious Man Mid-Flight

A Delhi-based entrepreneur recently took to social media to praise an IndiGo cabin crew member for stepping in to save an elderly passenger in distress. In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Sanchit Mahajan, the co-founder of Spotlight Scouts & Orion Hostels, recounted the incident that took place during his IndiGo flight from Pune to Delhi on January 12 and described how the flight attendant's timely intervention averted a potential tragedy. "I witnessed something truly extraordinary - a reminder of the strength, compassion, and resilience that often goes unnoticed," Mr Mahajan wrote in his post.

The entrepreneur revealed that the dramatic episode began mid-flight when a senior passenger, believed to be in his 70s, started losing consciousness. "To everyone's dismay, there were no medical professionals onboard to provide immediate assistance. The situation felt tense and helpless," he recalled.

However, Mr Mahajan said that one crew member rose to the occasion and displayed unwavering composure and quick thinking. "One particular crew member - a true SUPERWOMAN - stood out. I wish I knew her name, but her actions spoke louder than any nameplate ever could. This incredible woman took charge with a calm determination that was nothing short of inspiring," he wrote.

Further, Mr Mahajan explained how the flight attendant supported the passenger's unstable neck, administered oxygen and worked tirelessly for 30 to 40 minutes to stabilise him. "Her dedication bore fruit as the passenger began to recover," he said.

But what struck Mahajan most was the emotional aftermath. "I noticed her in tears - likely overwhelmed by the weight of the situation and the emotions of seeing the man regain his consciousness," he wrote. However, he also noted that despite the crew member's efforts, many passengers failed to adequately acknowledge her and the rest of the crew's dedication.

"While deboarding, I made sure to congratulate her for the Herculean effort. It was heartfelt, seeing her give her absolute best to a situation that many of us wouldn't have been prepared to handle," he said while expressing gratitude to IndiGo for fostering such a compassionate team and calling for official recognition of the entire crew's efforts.

IndiGo responded to Mahajan's post, saying, "Thank you for sharing this incredible experience, Mr Mahajan. Stories like these inspire us to continue fostering a compassionate and supportive environment onboard. Your kind acknowledgement of our team's efforts means the world to us, and we'll ensure they are recognized for their dedication. We look forward to serving you again with the same commitment and care. Team IndiGo."

Meanwhile, reacting to Mr Mahajan's post, one user wrote, "I am glad that you shared this! Cabin crew are so much more than just service and hospitality onboard-they're trained to handle safety, emergencies, and so much more. It's great to see their efforts being recognized like this!"

"What an incredibly touching and inspiring story! The courage, empathy, and professionalism displayed by the IndiGo cabin crew-especially this unsung SUPERWOMAN-deserves immense appreciation. In moments of crisis, it's heroes like her who remind us of the true meaning of dedication and humanity," commented another.

"Hats off ...! For the Heroic Women of Indigo crew member .... she must be highly bless by God," expressed a third user.