Congress Manifesto For UP Polls To Flag Issues Of Noida Farmers, Homebuyers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has assured that issues of farmers and homebuyers here will be included in the manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, party office-bearers said here today.

Farmers from villages in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting for a long time over various demands, including hiked compensation for their land, while thousands of homebuyers are suffering due to a delay of several years in getting possession of their flats, they said.

The deputy chief of the party's social media unit in the state, Pankhuri Pathak, and leader Anil Yadav in Lucknow met Ms Gandhi Vadra, who is on a five-day tour of Uttar Pradesh.

"Various issues concerning Noida were discussed during the meeting and we apprised them of the problems of the residents here. These include the continued protest by farmers and the homebuyers as well," Ms Pathak said.

"Priyankaji has assured that all these issues would be taken up by the party in the coming days for their resolution. She also said these issues would be included in the Congress manifesto for the upcoming polls," she added.

Mr Yadav said during the meeting, the party general secretary also raised concern over the growing unemployment, poor law and order situation and women safety issues in the state. "She has instructed party workers in Noida to keep raising these issues, particularly concerning unemployment and safety of women," he said.

