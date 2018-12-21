Call Centre That Was Duping US Citizens Busted In Noida: Police

"Several" operators of the call centre and callers were detained from the scene and were being interrogated.

Noida | | Updated: December 21, 2018 12:52 IST
Call Centre That Was Duping US Citizens Busted In Noida: Police

Police raided the call centre in Noida's Sector-63 on Thursday (Representational)


Noida: 

Police in Noida has busted a fake call centre in the city which was being used to dupe US citizens, officials said today.

A raid was conducted at the call centre, located in Sector 63, late Thursday night on a tip-off that dubious operations were being carried out from there, senior police officer Ajay Pal Sharma said.

He said "several" operators and callers were detained from the scene and were being interrogated.

The workers at the fake call centre would call up US citizens and intimidate them saying there were problems with their Social Security Number, a nine-digit identification number issued to US citizens, and demand money to "fix" it, Mr Sharma said.

Further details were awaited as the probe was underway, the officer said.

Over the past few months, about a dozen fake call centres have been busted in Noida and scores of people arrested for duping foreigners, including Americans and Canadians, officials said.

