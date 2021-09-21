Builders' Offices, Clubs In Noida Projects Sealed Over Non-Functional Sewage Plants

Earlier, similar action was taken against two developers for non-functional sewage plants. File

The Noida Authority today said it has sealed offices of 11 real estate developers and club houses in their group housing projects over non-compliance of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) rules.

The action comes a day after a similar action against two developers for non-functional sewage treatment plants (STPs) at their projects.

The authority said it had started an inquiry to find out if all housing societies in the city, adjoining Delhi, had their sewage treatment plants functional or not.

"In the process of the inquiry, it came to light that some more societies either did not have STPs or their STPs were not functional, which is a violation of the NGT orders," the authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari had instructed the offices of the builders and the clubs, which are under the builders, of all such societies should be sealed," it said.

Projects found flouting the NGT norms are Assotech Windsor Court (Sector 78), Golf City (Sector 75), Gardenia Gateway (Sector 75), GH 07 (Sector 75) of Aims Max Gardenia Developers, GH 03C (Sector 77) of AVP Buildtech, plot no. 4 GH 04 (Sector 119) Gaur Grandeur, Ananaya's in Setcor 119, Gardenia Grace's E-16A (Sector 61), Prateek Fedora's E-11A (Sector 61), Marvel Homes E-011 (Sector 61) and Antriksh Nature Apartment's A-110 (Sector 52), it stated.