Amid Pollution Concerns, Noida To Hold Mega Plantation Drive

The overall air quality index today was recorded at 320 which falls in the very poor category. (AFP)

As Delhi's National Capital Region continues to grapple with rising air pollution, Noida is all set to hold a major afforestation drive on November 17, officials said today.

The Noida Authority is aiming to achieve the goal of sowing 1.5 lakh saplings across the city -- breaking its own record of a single-day afforestation created on August 15 when 1,04,918 saplings were planted.

General Manager of Noida Authority Rajeev Tyagi said saplings will be planted across 17 locations in the city to mitigate environmental woes.

The varieties include Jamun, Imli (tamarind), Neem, Amla, Peepal, Champa and Lily among many others, he said.

Between April 1 and October 31, the authority planted over two lakh saplings, another official said.