84 Noida Call Centre Employees Detained After Police Raid Over Cheating

Noida Police have detained 84 people, including women workers, after a raid over cheating

The Noida Police have detained 84 people, including women workers, after a raid at a call centre allegedly involved in cheating people of crores of rupees, officials said on Thursday.

A senior officer said hundreds of computer systems have been seized from the call centre located in the Phase 1 police station area of the city.

"The police have detained 84 people from the spot in connection with the fraud. Legal proceedings are being carried out after which they would be produced in a local court," the officer said.

Police said an assessment of the call centre's documents and the fraud done through the call centre is also underway.

Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.



