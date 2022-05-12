5 Dead In SUV Crash Near Noida On Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Expressway: Cops

5 people have died in an accident on UP's Yamuna Expressway today. (Representational)

Five people, including four from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka, were killed in a road accident on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida this morning, police said.

Two other people injured in the SUV crash have been taken to the hospital. The accident happened at 5 am, the police said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed Gautam Buddh Nagar district officials to ensure proper treatment to those injured.

"The seven people were in a Mahindra Bolero. They were on the way from Agra towards Noida when their car hit a dumper truck from the rear side near Jewar toll plaza," a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said.

The dumper truck has been impounded by the police, the official said.

Taking note of the incident, the Chief Minister's office tweeted in Hindi, "CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to collision of two vehicles on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. Praying for peace to departed souls, the Chief Minister has extended his condolences to the bereaved families."

