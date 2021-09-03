4 Construction Firms Penalised For Flouting Green Court Norms In Greater Noida

4 construction firms in Greater Noida have been fined for flouting guidelines issued by NGT

Four construction companies in Greater Noida have been fined a total amount of Rs 3 lakh for flouting guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on pollution, officials said on Friday.

"Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) CEO Narendra Bhooshan said the fine has to be remitted within a week and any repeat offence would attract double the penalty amount," according to an official statement.

A penalty of Rs 1 lakh each has been slapped on construction firms Apex Alphabet and French Apartments and Rs 50,000 each on Moni Construction and French Apartments, the GNIDA said.

The authority directed the firms, which violated the rules on storage and placement of construction material, to remit the penalty amount to the NGT, according to the statement.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)