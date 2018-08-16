4 Cars Charred After High-Voltage Wire Snaps, Falls On Them Near Delhi

4 cars - two sedans and two hatchbacks - were charred after a high-voltage wire fell on them in Noida

Four vehicles parked on the roadside in Noida's Sector 62, near the national capital caught fire last evening after a high-voltage electric wire snapped and fell on them, police said.

The incident was reported to the Noida police and fire department at around 10 pm. The locality falls in the jurisdiction of the Sector 58 police station in Noida, they said.

"Due to a problem in the transformer, an electric wire connected to it snapped and fell on the vehicles parked nearby, which soon caught fire," a police official said.

Fire Service officials soon reached the spot and the fire was extinguished. There was no report of any injury or loss of life, the official said.

Advertisement

However, four cars - two sedans and two hatchbacks - were charred in the fire, according to the official.

More details are awaited.

For more news about Noida, please click here.