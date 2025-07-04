108 Kg Marijuana, Smuggled In Inverter Cases, Recovered From Noida

The Uttar Pradesh Police busted an interstate drug-trafficking racket and arrested four people involved in smuggling high-grade marijuana. The police recovered 108 kilograms of ganja, approximately worth Rs 20-25 lakh, from Noida's Sector 88.

The gang was smuggling the drugs from Odisha by hiding them inside empty inverter shells and transporting them via train, officials said.

Shakti Mohan Avasthy, DCP Central Noida said, "Nearly 108 kg of marijuana has been seized. Their modus operandi was to hide around 6 kg of marijuana in each of 18 inverter bodies."

In their post on X, UP Police took a dig at smugglers, acknowledging their "plan was clever, but the law was smarter."

"Inverters are for power, not poison…. But the smugglers thought otherwise," they wrote.

The accused have been identified as Abdullah and Sovan from Muzaffarnagar, and Shabaan and Sameer Hasan from Mehmoodnagar. The police stated that Abdullah never went to school, Sovan studied until Class 5 and Shabaan and Sameer Hasan until Class 8.

All four accused used to work as manual labourers to earn their livelihood. They told police during questioning that the plan for drug smuggling was hatched during a late-night drinking session when they got in touch with Ayush, a man based in Odisha, who allegedly runs a drug network.

Ayush, who orchestrated the entire operation, was connected to them via WhatsApp. He arranged the plan to supply marijuana and helped conceal the drugs inside the inverter body.

They would take out the inverter shells at railway stations with no or minimal security checks, according to a report. After that, they would transport it to a secure location in Noida and from there, the drugs were distributed among local dealers, who further sold them to hostel and college students across Noida.

The investigation to catch the kingpin of the racket is underway.