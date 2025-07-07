Noida Road Collapses After Pipeline Burst, Repair Work Underway

A portion of a service road in Sector 100, Noida collapsed on Monday morning after an underground water pipe burst, triggering panic among locals, and disrupting traffic movement in the area.

According to locals, the road collapse occurred after a high-pressure pipeline burst causing the soil underneath the surface to erode rapidly. The road sank dramatically, leaving a large crater along the service lane adjacent to a residential stretch.

As visuals of the collapse circulated on social media, showing a yawning gap in the road, Noida Authority teams rushed to the site. Residents said they heard a loud noise early in the morning, followed by gushing water. "The ground just gave way within minutes. It was scary," said a resident Yogendra Yadav from a nearby housing society.

Officials have barricaded the affected stretch and diverted traffic to alternate routes. Initial repairs are expected to take at least 24-48 hours, while a detailed inspection of the pipeline network and roadbed is underway.

No injuries or casualties have been reported, though the incident occurred during early morning hours when vehicular movement had just started picking up. A passing vehicle narrowly avoided falling into the crater, eyewitnesses said.

A JCB machine has now been deployed, and emergency repair work is underway to clear debris and fill the sunken portion temporarily.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about aging underground infrastructure and monsoon preparedness in rapidly growing urban hubs like Noida. With rain forecast for the next few days, authorities have been urged to inspect other vulnerable road sections.