3 Madhya Pradesh Cops Among 5 Arrested In Noida For Extortion: Police

FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said (Representational)

Five people, including two sub-inspectors and a constable of the Madhya Pradesh Police, have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for alleged criminal conspiracy and extortion, officials said on Sunday.

The policemen arrested belong to the Cyber Cell of Jabalpur zone in Madhya Pradesh and have been charged with extortion and criminal conspiracy, while the other two are brothers facing a ponzi case, the officials said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Luv Kumar said a four-member police team from Jabalpur had come to Noida on December 15 to probe the ponzi case lodged there, but three of them were themselves found involved in extortion and conspiracy.

"Suryabhan Yadav was accused in the ponzi case in which a person identified as Chandrakant Dubey was a complainant. The Madhya Pradesh police team had come to investigate that matter but intended to make money from Yadav and offered to release him," Mr Kumar told reporters.

"The police officials picked up Yadav from his office in Noida's Sector 62 the next day (December 16) and took Rs 4.70 lakh from him. They had also offered to de-freeze one of Yadav's bank accounts in Sector 18 in exchange for some money. This account had Rs 58 lakh and was frozen by the Madhya Pradesh police," he said.

Those held have been identified as Rashid Parvez Khan and Pankaj Sahu, both sub-inspectors in the Cyber Cell, Jabalpur Zone of Madhya Pradesh Police, constable Asif Khan, and Suryabhan Yadav and Shashikant Yadav, both natives of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh and accused in the ponzi case, Luv Kumar said.

An Apple McBook used in the crime and eight mobile phones belonging to different companies have been seized from the accused, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged in Noida under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for dacoity, extortion and criminal conspiracy, the police said.