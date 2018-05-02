26-Year-Old Woman Dies After Car Plunges Into Drain Near Delhi The woman, Tanya Khanna, worked with a radio station in Delhi and was returning home from a meeting in Gurgaon around 2.30 am when she reportedly lost control over her Verna car which landed into an open drain in Noida's Sector 94

A 26-year-old woman was killed when her car crashed into a drain in Noida late last night. The woman, Tanya Khanna, worked with a radio station in Delhi and was returning home from a meeting in Gurgaon around 2.30 am when she reportedly lost control over her Verna car which landed into an open drain in Noida's Sector 94.



Ms Khanna was part of Radio Mirchi's marketing team.



Passersby who saw the speeding car plunging into the drain called the police. Her body was fished out this morning and taken to a nearby hospital. She was killed on the spot, police said.



The cops have informed her family. Further investigations are on, an officer said.



More details are awaited.



