2 Men Wanted In Over 50 Cases Arrested After Shootout In Noida: Police

The police have recovered two metal chains and seized two country-made pistols (Representational)

Two criminals were arrested in Noida on Monday after they suffered injuries in a shootout with the police, officials said.

The accused have over 50 combined FIRs lodged against them, with one having over three dozen cases, including those in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, of loot and robbery, a senior official said.

"The two were on a motorcycle and intercepted at 7:20 am at an underpass near the Adobe roundabout. Instead of stopping for inquiry, they fled and opened fire at the police party. They were chased and hit on their legs during retaliatory police firing," senior police officer Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

He said, after the gunfight, the accused were taken to a hospital for treatment.

"One of the accused has been identified as Monu alias Rahul alias Rohit, 32 and the other as Anil alias Annu. Both are Gautam Buddh Nagar locals," Mr Dwivedi said.

The police have recovered two yellow-coloured metal chains from the two and seized two country-made pistols along with some ammunition, he said.

Initial findings have revealed that Anil has been involved in around 15 to 20 cases of loot and robbery, while Monu has been charged over three dozen times in various places including in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, the officer said.

A fresh FIR has been lodged against them in Noida and further proceedings are underway, he added.