1 Dead, 8 Critical In Yamuna Expressway Accident; Bus Cut Open For Rescue

UP accident: The private bus was on its way from Gorakhpur to Ludhiana.

An Indian Army soldier died while eight others are critical after a private double-decker bus carrying 70 passengers rammed into a stone-laden truck on the Yamuna Expressway near Noida on Tuesday morning.

A part of the bus, which was on its way from Gorakhpur to Ludhiana, had to be cut open to rescue the passengers trapped inside.

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the truck from behind at high speed, said police. The bus then crashed through the parapet and fell off the expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

The injured passengers were rushed to two hospitals in Greater Noida after a part of the vehicle was cut open, said Vishal Pande, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP).

Lavi Kumar, a Dogra Regiment soldier, died during treatment, while eight others are under treatment in a critical state, he said.

Further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the accident.