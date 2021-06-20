Under-Trial Prisoner Attacks Inmate With Stone In Nagpur Central Jail: Police

The accused is serving a life sentence for murdering his wife (Representational)

An under-trial prisoner allegedly attempted to kill an inmate at the Nagpur Central Jail in Maharashtra after a brawl, the police said today.

The accused - 37-year-old Vivek Palatkar - who is facing trial for allegedly murdering five members of his family in 2018, attacked Raju Verma (54) with a stone last evening in his barrack, a senior jail officer said, adding that two other inmates were also injured in the incident.

Verma was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) before being shifted to the jail hospital.

Earlier, Palatkar was convicted by a sessions court for murdering his wife and sentenced to life in prison.