Truck Drivers Leave Migrant Workers Midway As They Fail To Pay Money In Maharashtra

A group of migrant workers on Saturday alleged that truck drivers are charging them Rs 100 per head for dropping them to their native villages in Madhya Prades from Maharashtra.

"First they committed to take us for free but in midway they asked for money," a migrant labourer said.

"They said that they will drop us to Lakhnadon in Madhya Pradesh without any charges but they stopped their truck midway and asked us to pay Rs 100 per head. They are taking almost 80 people in a truck. We don't have the money and are stranded here," a migrant labourer told ANI.

With a national lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, scores of migrants were seen heading back to their native villages in different states from cities across the country.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the country with 147 COVID-19 cases.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 873, including 78 cured, discharged and migrated cases and 19 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.