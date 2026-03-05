Advertisement
Nagpur Woman Pours Hot Water On Grandson, 4, For Spraying Colour On Her

The boy suffered severe burns below the waist and was admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur.

Nagpur Woman Pours Hot Water On Grandson, 4, For Spraying Colour On Her
The woman poured the boiling water on the boy
  • Grandmother allegedly poured boiling water on 4-year-old grandson in Nagpur
  • The child suffered 45 percent burns and was admitted to a private hospital
  • Incident happened in Koradi area on March 3 and was caught on CCTV
Nagpur:

Enraged over her four-year-old grandson spraying paint on her while playing, his grandmother allegedly poured boiling water on the child, resulting in scalding injuries, in Koradi area of Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred on March 3 in Ward No. 2 of the Aramshin area, was captured on a CCTV camera.

According to police, Om Harish Wange (4) was playing outside his house with a spray bottle filled with paint.

He accidentally sprayed paint on his grandmother, Sindhu Thackeray, who was filling a bucket with water heated on Holi wood. Enraged, she allegedly poured the boiling water on the boy," a police official said.

Om suffered severe burns below the waist and was admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur. Doctors estimate 45 per cent burns.

Police have initiated the process to register an offence against the woman. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

