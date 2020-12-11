Nagpur Teen Kills Ex-Girlfriend's Grandmother, Brother: Police

The teen has been arrested for murder and further probe is on, the police said (Representational)

A 17-year-old Nagpur boy allegedly killed the grandmother and younger brother of a woman who had broken up with him, the police said. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon, they said.

The accused, who has a criminal background, befriended the 20-year-old woman on Instagram in November last year, the police said. Soon they began meeting each other.

However, the woman's family asked her not to have any relations with him, following which she stopped talking to him.

On Thursday afternoon, the accused arrived at her house with a knife and attacked the woman's 70-year-old grandmother and 10-year-old brother.

Both were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The teen was arrested for murder and further probe is on, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)