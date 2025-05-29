Thailand Man Dies After Grenade Thrown At Ex-Girlfriend's House Bounces Back And Hits Him

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 36-year-old man died after throwing a grenade at his ex-girlfriend. Surapong Thongnak's grenade bounced off a pillar and exploded in his hand. Four others, including his ex-girlfriend, sustained minor injuries.

A 36-year-old man in Thailand died after throwing a grenade at his ex-girlfriend's house in Surat Thani when she refused to reconcile. The grenade, an M26 fragmentation type, hit a pillar, bounced back, and exploded in his hand, killing him instantly. Four others, including his ex-girlfriend Kanonraphat Saowakhon, 28, sustained minor injuries but were treated and released.

According to Metro, the incident occurred on May 25 after the man identified as Surapong Thongnak barged into his ex-girlfriend's house, pleading for reconciliation. After the altercation, the suspect allegedly attempted to stab the woman with scissors before fleeing to his car to retrieve a grenade. He then threw the grenade, which hit a concrete pillar and bounced back. As he leaned down to pick it up, the grenade exploded in his hands, instantly killing him and injuring four others.

Debris and shrapnel were scattered across the yard, but Kanonraphat escaped unharmed by running back into the house before the explosion. Police responded to the scene, finding the suspect lying face down in a pool of blood.

Police Major Chinnakrit Sawatdiwong said, "The injured individuals were taken to the Tha Chana Hospital. All of them have been discharged except for Samart Janyang, 68, who suffered more serious injuries. He has been transferred to the Surat Thani Hospital for further treatment."

Surapong's mother, Ranjuan Timdee, 58, reported that her son had been dating the woman for only two months before their breakup. She expressed shock upon learning of his death, stating that she couldn't believe he had become so violent. Authorities also found half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Surapong's car during the investigation.

Statistics highlight the heightened risk of violence for individuals who have left an abusive relationship, particularly shortly after separation. Recent data from Battered Women indicates that 77% of domestic violence-related homicides occur post-separation, with a 75% increase in violence for up to two years after. The Women's Aid revealed that 72% of people underestimate domestic abuse prevalence, which may contribute to insufficient support or intervention.