Nagpur Man Kills Father, 75, With Iron Rod For Refusing Money To Buy Liquor

A 45-year-old man fatally attacked his 75-year-old father with an iron rod when the latter refused him money for liquor in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Amit Raipurkar, has been arrested, an official said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when Amit, who works as a driver, returned home in an inebriated condition. He demanded money from his wife and his father to buy liquor but they refused. He started beating his wife and when his father tried to save her, Amit attacked him with an iron walking stick.

The old man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the official said, adding a case of murder has been registered.