At 3.5 Degrees, Nagpur Records Lowest Temeprature In Five Decades

A Met official said that Nagpur had recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius on December 29, 2014, but today's low of 3.5 degrees is the lowest for this day in nearly five decades.

Nagpur | | Updated: December 30, 2018 00:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
At 3.5 Degrees, Nagpur Records Lowest Temeprature In Five Decades

Temperature dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius in Nagpur early morning on Saturday. (Representational)


Nagpur: 

Maharashtra's Nagpur on Saturday recorded the lowest temperature of the day in the last five decades, said a Met department official.

Temperature dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius in Nagpur early morning on Saturday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

A Met official said that Nagpur had recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius on December 29, 2014, but today's low of 3.5 degrees is the lowest for this day in nearly five decades.

Ahmednagar in Central Maharashtra recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, he said.

Help. Save a life, donate a blanket for the homeless. Here's how

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nagpur newsMaharashtra weatherNagpur weather

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusTata SkyPaytm KYC

................................ Advertisement ................................