Mumbai Doctor Dupes Man On Pretext Of Securing MBBS Admission For Daughter: Cops

Nagpur Police have registered a case against three persons, including a Mumbai-based doctor and his peon, for allegedly duping a man of Rs 11.09 lakh on the pretext of securing admission for his daughter in a medical course under the government quota.

The main accused is a resident of Sion in Mumbai, the police said.

"The main accused had allegedly promised to get the complainant's daughter admitted to an MBBS course and took Rs 11.09 lakh from the complainant during November 2020 to February 2021," the police said.

"When the accused failed to provide admission, the complainant realised that he has been cheated and approached the police," they added.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the three.

No arrest has been made so far.