One Dead, 2 Injured As Car Crashes Into Divider In Maharashtra: Police

A 27-year-old man was killed and his two friends were seriously injured when the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a road-divider on an over-bridge on Wardha Road in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the SUV driver Garudshankar Mishra (33) failed to spot a road divider in the Manish Nagar area, an official said, adding the trio was looking for a hotel.

The dead was identified as Manish Pillewar who breathed his last in a hospital, the official said.

A case was registered by Sonegaon police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).