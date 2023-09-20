Labourer Slips To Death From 7th Floor While Talking On Phone In Nagpur

A case of accidental death was registered by the police. (Representational)

A 19-year-old labourer lost his life after falling from the seventh floor of an under-construction building while talking on mobile phone in Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in the Bajaj Nagar square and the dead was identified by the police as Akhilesh Nirpat Dhurve, who was temporarily residing in the multi-storeyed building.

According to the Bajaj Nagar police, at around 9:30 pm Dhurve was engaged in a phone conversation with a relative when he accidently fell from the seventh floor and suffered severe injuries.

Fellow workers present at the construction site immediately rushed him to the Government Medical College Hospital in Nagpur where doctors declared him dead, they said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

