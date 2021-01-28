CISF Jawan Dies In Accident On Way To Attend Republic Day Parade: Nagpur Police

The accident took place in Nagpur's Sonegaon area, the police said (Representational)

A 59-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan, who was on his way to a Republic Day parade in Nagpur, died in a road accident, the police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place in Nagpur's Sonegaon area, they said.

"The CISF jawan, identified as GD Raghuvanshi, was a resident of Airport Colony. He was a hawaldar and a yoga instructor in the CISF. He left the house early in the morning to participate in the parade," a police officer said.

"After travelling some distance, his motorcycle hit a milk-seller's two-wheeler. He suffered grievous injuries in the accident and was rushed to a private hospital, where he died around 3 pm," he said.

On Wednesday, GD Raghuvanshi's body was taken to his village in a chariot decorated with flowers for his funeral.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)