9 Killed, 3 Injured In Blast At Explosives Factory In Nagpur: Police

At least five people were killed.

Nine people were killed while three others were injured in an explosion occurred at a solar explosive company near Bazargaon village in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday morning, police said.

According to officials, a total of 12 workers were present inside the unit of the solar company when the blast took place. The explosion occurred at a cast booster plant of the firm.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

"This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company," Harsh Poddar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur (Rural) said.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)