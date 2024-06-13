5 Killed, 5 Injured In Explosion At Nagpur Explosives-Making Factory

The site of the explosion in a factory in Nagpur

An explosion tore through an explosives manufacturing unit in Nagpur's Dhamna village, killing five people and injuring another five, the police said.

A police team has gone to the site of the explosion, the Nagpur police said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmush has also reached the incident site, news agency ANI reported. He surveyed the damage and asked the police to investigate the cause of the incident.

More details are awaited.