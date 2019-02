4 Black Bucks, Spotted Deer Among 9 Animals Found Dead In Rescue Centre

An officer said a leopard from the wild might have killed these animals. (Representational)

Four spotted deer, as many black bucks and a four-horned antelope kept in Nagpur's Wildlife Rescue Centre were found dead on Wednesday morning, an official said.

Although the cause of their death is yet to be ascertained, authorities suspect that they might have been killed by a leopard that possibly entered the rescue centre from the nearby forest area.

"Four spotted deer, four black bucks and a four-horned antelope in the Wildlife Rescue Centre were found dead. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning," Divisional Manager Gorewada project Nandkishore Kale said in a press release.

He said a leopard from the wild might have killed these animals and an investigation was on.

The post-mortem of the carcasses was performed, following which they were cremated, sources said.

The Wildlife Rescue Centre, which was opened in December 2016, is located in Gorewada International Zoo project, wherein wild animals injured in accidents are kept and provided treatment.