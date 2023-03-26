2 Women Murdered In Separate Incidents In Maharashtra's Nagpur, 2 Arrested

A woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Hudkeshwar area (Representational)

Two women were murdered in separate incidents in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, following which two accused were arrested, police said on Saturday.

In Hingna police station area, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her paramour who raped her in a forest area before smashing her head with a boulder on Thursday on suspicion that she was having an affair with another man, the official said.

In another incident, a woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Hudkeshwar area on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the 35-year-old man allegedly smothered her using a pillow at their house. He called an auto-rickshaw driver stating that his wife was unwell. However, the driver suspected something amiss and alerted the police.

