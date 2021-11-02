12-Year-Old Pulls LPG Gas Pipe In Nagpur Home, Dies In Subsequent Fire

A case of accidental death was registered by the Sadar police. (Representational)

A 12-year-old boy died of burns sustained in a fire that broke out on Monday after he removed the gas-supplying pipe of an LPG stove in his Nagpur home, the police said.

The boy was a resident of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Colony in Civil Lines.

His maternal grandmother, aged 60, sustained minor injuries in the incident, the police said.

According to Inspector Vinod Choudhary of the Sadar police station, the boy was studying in eighth standard, and his parents had separated when he was one-and-a-half years old.

He has been living with his maternal grandmother for the last 11 years, while his mother resides in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, the police officer said.

The boy's maternal grandmother and her daughter-in-law, aged 26, were busy with work in the kitchen at 12.30 pm when the boy arrived, he said.

He repeatedly tried to pull the cylinder pipe with the intention of scaring his maternal grandmother and aunt, Mr Choudhary said.

Despite warnings, he kept doing so until he suddenly pulled the pipe from the LPG stove, causing a fire, he said.

The boy sustained serious burn injuries and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the inspector said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the Sadar police, he added.