Senior UP Doctor Fined For Not Providing Information Under RTI

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Shamli district was fined Rs 25,000. (Representational image)

The Uttar Pradesh information commission has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Shamli district for not providing information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, an official said on Sunday.

A man named Ismael had filed an RTI application in 2014 but the CMO did not respond, the official said.

According to the Registrar of the commission, the district authorities have been informed about the order.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.