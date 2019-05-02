Over 200 Hospital Staff Including Doctors Found Absent During Checks

As many as 202 officials, including 23 doctors and 21 nurses, were found absent. (Representational image)

The Muzaffarnagar district administration in Uttar Pradesh's has carried out a surprise inspection at government hospitals and health centres, and found over 200 staff absent, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a complaint, a team led by sub-divisional magistrates and senior officers conducted the drive on Wednesday. As many as 202 officials, including 23 doctors and 21 nurses, were found absent, District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey told PTI.

A day's salary will be deducted and departmental action will be taken against them, the official added.

