Security has been provided to the rape victim (File)

A rape accused escaped from police custody when he was brought to the district for a DNA test, the police said Sunday.

Vishal was arrested for reportedly raping a minor girl last month, SSP Sudhir Kumar said.

He was brought here for a medical examination on Saturday when he escaped from police custody, the officer said.

Efforts are on to trace the accused, Mr Kumar said.

Meanwhile, security has been provided to the rape victim after the incident, the police added.