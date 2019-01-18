Jaw Broken For Plucking Plums, 7-Year-Old Boy In Bihar Critical: Police

The boy has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition. (Representational)

A seven-year-old boy was beaten, his jaw broken and teeth knocked out as punishment for plucking plums from a tree in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, the police said today.

An FIR was lodged after a complaint by the boy's mother, police officer Mohammad Sujauddin said. The accused, Faizan Warsi, has been named in the FIR.

The boy's mother claimed that the parents of the accused asked her to keep quiet on the matter and not involve the police.

The police are yet to arrest the accused.