Jaw Broken For Plucking Plums, 7-Year-Old Boy In Bihar Critical: Police

The boy's mother claimed that the parents of the accused asked her to keep quiet on the matter and not involve the police.

Muzaffarpur | | Updated: January 18, 2019 16:37 IST
The boy has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition. (Representational)


Patna: 

A seven-year-old boy was beaten, his jaw broken and teeth knocked out as punishment for plucking plums from a tree in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, the police said today.

The boy has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

An FIR was lodged after a complaint by the boy's mother, police officer Mohammad Sujauddin said. The accused, Faizan Warsi, has been named in the FIR.

The police are yet to arrest the accused.

