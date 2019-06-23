Encephalitis Death Toll Mounts To 129 In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Death toll of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome mounts to 129 in Muzaffarpur district.

With one more death at government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), the death toll of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has mounted to 129 in Muzaffarpur district.

The death due to encephalitis occurred on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

As per official data, the death toll in SKMCH has touched 109, while 20 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the Muzaffarpur district due to the vector-borne disease.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children, who died due to the AES.

He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney.