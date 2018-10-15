Case Filed Against Raveena Tandon In Bihar For "Disrupting Traffic"

The advocate filed the case in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate wherein he has named Ms Tandon and a father-son duo -- Pranav Kumar and Umesh Singh.

Muzaffarpur | | Updated: October 15, 2018 21:42 IST
Raveena Tandon had visited the town on October 12 for inaugurating a hotel owned by the two other accused

Muzaffarpur: 

A lawyer Monday moved court Muzaffarpur against Bollywoood actor Raveena Tandon for allegedly causing disruption to road traffic during her visit to the town last week.

Ms Tandon had visited the town on October 12 for inaugurating a hotel owned by the two other accused.

The lawyer has sought invoking several IPC sections including those related to unlawful assembly and obstruction in public way.

He has alleged that he was held up in a traffic jam for a long time because of Ms Tandon's function.

The court has fixed November 2 as the next date of hearing on the matter.

