Bihar Man Tapes Earphones To Vest To Cheat During Police Exam, Caught

The man was caught after the earphones got stuck in his one ear and he complained of pain.

An FIR has been registered in the case. (Representational)

Muzaffarpur:

A candidate who had taped earphones to his vest to cheat during Bihar Police Examination on Sunday was caught by the authorities and was later handed over to the police.

The man was caught after the earphones got stuck in his one ear and he complained of ache.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police Mithanpura, Nisar Ahmed said, "We received information that a candidate has been caught with a device in his ear during the written examination. He had complained of earache, and has been admitted to hospital."

An FIR has been registered in the case.

