1 Killed, 15 Injured In Vehicle Pile-Up In Bihar

Vehicles rammed each other in dense fog on National Highway 28 in Muzaffarpur.

One person was killed and 15 others were injured in pile-up of several vehicles due to dense fog on National Highway 28 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur this morning.

The injured were taken to the hospital.

Dense fog has engulfed north India since two weeks.

On Thursday, several people were injured after 25 vehicles rammed each other in dense fog on the Kanjhawala-Bawana road of outer Delhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, one person was killed and nine injured in a pile-up of over half-a-dozen vehicles in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

On December 24, eight people were killed and several injured in a massive pile-up of 50 vehicles, including school buses, because of dense fog on the Rohtak-Rewari highway between Delhi and Haryana. Seven of the eight dead were women.

(With Inputs From ANI)