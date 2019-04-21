Woman Kidnapped, Raped By 4 Men In UP's Muzaffarnagar

The woman was taken to a sugarcane field and raped. (Representational image)

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four men in Muzaffarnagar, police said Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Jhaberpur village which comes under the jurisdiction of Purkazi police station.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman's family, she was kidnapped by the four men in a car who took her to a nearby sugarcane field and raped her, said SSP Virender Singh.

The accused had also recorded the act, he said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.

