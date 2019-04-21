Woman Kidnapped, Raped By 4 Men In UP's Muzaffarnagar

The incident took place on Saturday in Jhaberpur village which comes under the jurisdiction of Purkazi police station.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: April 21, 2019 09:07 IST
The woman was taken to a sugarcane field and raped. (Representational image)


Muzaffarnagar: 

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four men in Muzaffarnagar, police said Sunday. 

According to a complaint lodged by the woman's family, she was kidnapped by the four men in a car who took her to a nearby sugarcane field and raped her, said SSP Virender Singh.

The accused had also recorded the act, he said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.



