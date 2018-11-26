Woman, Grandson Killed In UP Road Accident; Truck Driver Arrested

The victims were on their way to attend a wedding when the incident took place, senior police said.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: November 26, 2018 12:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman, Grandson Killed In UP Road Accident; Truck Driver Arrested

The woman and her grandson have been identified as Faizunisha and Zuber. (Representational)


Muzaffarnagar: 

A 58-year-old woman and her three-year-old grandson were killed after a truck hit their bike near a village, the police said today.

Her husband was seriously injured in the accident that occurred on the Jansath-Muzaffarnagar road Sunday evening.

The victims were going to attend a wedding when the incident took place, Station House Officer Sarvesh Kumar said.

The woman and her grandson have been identified as Faizunisha and Zuber.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver and arrested him

For more Muzaffarnagar news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

woman grandson killed in road accidentMuzzarfnagar road accident

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AyodhyaMumbai AttackAlturas G4Live TVTamil NewsHOP LiveIndiGo Live Cricket ScoreHyundai SantroEntertainment NewsMahindra Alturas G4PNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProErtigaSourav Ganguly

................................ Advertisement ................................