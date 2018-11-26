Woman, Grandson Killed In UP Road Accident; Truck Driver Arrested

The woman and her grandson have been identified as Faizunisha and Zuber. (Representational)

A 58-year-old woman and her three-year-old grandson were killed after a truck hit their bike near a village, the police said today.

Her husband was seriously injured in the accident that occurred on the Jansath-Muzaffarnagar road Sunday evening.

The victims were going to attend a wedding when the incident took place, Station House Officer Sarvesh Kumar said.

The woman and her grandson have been identified as Faizunisha and Zuber.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver and arrested him

For more Muzaffarnagar news, click here