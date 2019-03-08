Woman, Boyfriend Charged After 12-Year-Old Sister's Murder In UP

The 12-year-old was found dead near her house in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar in Friday.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: March 08, 2019 18:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman, Boyfriend Charged After 12-Year-Old Sister's Murder In UP

Police had arrested the couple 2 days after the child's body was found. (Representational)


Muzzafarnagar: 

Uttar Pradesh police on Friday, filed a chargesheet against a woman and her boyfriend in connection with the murder of her 12-year-old sister in Muzzafarnagar last month, officials said.

The child was found dead near her house in February.

During investigation, the police found out that her sister and her boyfriend's involvement in the case. They were arrested two days after the child's body was found.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Rakesh Gautam has referred the case to the Sessions Court and asked the accused to appear on March 23 for hearing.

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

child killedchild killed in UP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Women's DayWomen's Day WishesInternational Women's DayWomen's Day QuotesHonda Civic20 Rs CoinWomen's Day Doodle Live TVPNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsRedmi Note 7Captain MarvelRealme 3

................................ Advertisement ................................