US Woman Weighing 154 Kg Jailed For Killing Foster Son By Sitting On Him

A woman in the US state of Indiana has been sentenced to six years in prison after she killed her 10-year-old by sitting on him. The woman, identified as Jennifer Lee Wilson, 48, weighing over 154 kg, sat on Dakota Levi Stevens last April, as he was "acting up". She pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in October whilst admitting to sitting on the little child for five minutes.

Senior Judge Michael Bergerson ordered Ms Wilson to serve the maximum sentence of six years in a state correctional facility. As per The Times of Northwest Indiana, the final year of the sentence has been suspended, meaning Ms Wilson can spend the last year of her sentence on probation.

According to the court documents, Ms Wilson reported to the police that Stevens had thrown himself to the ground at her house and that she had "laid on his midsection and called his caseworker". She continued by saying that she lay on him for about five minutes, at which point he stopped moving. Notably, she thought he was lying.

"Wilson stated that when she attempted to stop him from leaving, she does not know if she tackled Dakota or they fell to the ground however her intention was to hold him," the court filing stated.

After officers reached Ms Wilson's house in the city of Valparaiso, Porter County, they found Stevens was not breathing and had no pulse. They also found bruising on Stevens' lower neck and chest.

Also Read | Alien Cosmic Visitor Might Have Completely Rearranged Our Solar System, Study Finds

With significant trauma, Stevens was transported to a South Bend hospital. However, two days later, he was declared dead with the doctors terming it homicide due to mechanical asphyxia.

The autopsy revealed that Stevens was 4 foot 10 inches tall and weighed only 40 kg, while Wilson was 4 foot 11 inches and weighed 154 kg.

A neighbour told police that 30 minutes before the incident, Stevens ran to her house and asked if she could adopt him. According to documents, he was allegedly struck in the face and was prevented from calling his case worker by his foster parents.