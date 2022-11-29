Pregnant UP Woman Locks Stepdaughter In Box, Charged For Attempted Murder

A woman in UP allegedly locked her nine-year-old stepdaughter in a box. (Representational)

A woman has been charged for allegedly locking her nine-year-old stepdaughter in a box, police in UP's Muzaffarnagar said today.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused Shilpi, they said.

According to the police, the accused is pregnant and has not yet been arrested.

Radhika was reported missing on Monday evening. When police reached her house, they found her locked inside a box in an unconscious condition, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said.

The girl later told the police that her stepmother had locked her inside the box, the Deputy Superintendent of Police said.

The minor's father, Sonu Sharma married Shilpi after getting a divorce from his first wife. Radhika was living with them, the police said.



