UP Man Hangs Self After Video Of Him Getting Thrashed Surfaces Online

The Muzaffarnagar man was thrashed for allegedly harassing a girl. Family members claim he was innocent.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: October 12, 2018 13:53 IST
The man's body was found hanging from the ceiling of a room.

Muzaffarnagar: 

A 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar allegedly committed suicide after a video of him being beaten up for harassing a girl surfaced online.

Kapil's body was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house on Thursday, Station House Officer Harsharan Sharma said.

He was thrashed for allegedly harassing a girl and the video of him being beaten up was uploaded online by someone, Mr Sharma said.

His family members have claimed that he was innocent and worried about the video. The matter is being investigated and a case has been registered at the New Mandi police station.

