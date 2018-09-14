UP Man Allegedly Rapes Minor Daughter For 6 Months, Wife Finds Out

Unfazed, they both reached out to the police for justice.

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her father for six months in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

The girl's mother was shocked to catch the accused in the act.

The accused threatened the mother-daughter duo of dire consequences if they opened their mouths. Unfazed, they both reached out to the police for justice.

"A case has been registered in the matter. The girl has been sent for medical examination. Police is making attempts to arrest the accused and strictest action will be taken against him," SP Omveer Singh said.

In February, a similar incident took place in Punjab where a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father.

The mother in her complaint said that she heard her daughter screaming and when she "ran out of the house, she saw her husband doing 'kukaram' (rape)".

The man, 35, was booked for rape and charged under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.